IMPD makes arrest in fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for his accused role in the killing of a pizza delivery driver last month on Indy’s east side, police say.

Just after 11 p.m. on March 30, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of Priscilla Drive and found Stephen Flynn, 57, shot outside a residence where he was making a pizza delivery.

Flynn was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

After the police investigation, detectives were able to arrest a 33-year-old man for his alleged involvement. Police did not provide the suspect’s name for investigative reasons, according to a media release Wednesday.

IMPD is expected to release further details within the coming days.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.