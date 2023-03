IMPD makes arrest in homicide near Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a person for their alleged involvement in a homicide that took place at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers confirmed the arrest in a social media post Wednesday morning.

IMPD detectives arrested an individual for his alleged role in this homicide. More details will be released shortly. #ArrestMade https://t.co/5eDEHqrVQH — IMPD (@IMPDnews) March 8, 2023

No additional details have been provided.

Previous Coverage of Lucas Oil Stadium Homicide