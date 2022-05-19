Crime Watch 8

IMPD makes arrest in road rage case involving gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man suspected of pointing a gun at a teenage driver during a road rage incident earlier this month.

Charles Kuhn, 60, was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of pointing a firearm, which is a felony, and misdemeanor battery.

The incident happened May 8 on the south side.

A 17-year-old driver told police a man got out of a blue Nissan, opened the door of the teen’s car, pointed at him, and hit him on the left hand.

The teenager said he had tossed a water bottle out of his car before the incident, and that the driver was upset as a result.

The teenager also recorded the confrontation with his cell phone and a still image from the video was used when police were looking for Kuhn.

IMPD announced last week it had identified the driver after an “overwhelming response” from the public after investigators released an image from the video.

The department has not yet released additional details on Kuhn’s arrest.

Online jail records indicate Kuhn is due in court Thursday afternoon.