IMPD makes arrest in serial robbery investigation

25-year-old Davion Bond (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of being involved in over a dozen robberies since April, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

David Bond was arrested and accused of being involved in as many as 15 incidents in or near Westlake Apartments since April, a news release said Monday.

IMPD covert robbery detectives began an investigation following a series of robbery and burglary incidents in and around Westlake Apartments near West 10th Street and I-465. Detectives were able to identify an empty apartment Bond was possibly using.

On Aug. 11, detectives were “observing” Bond and detained him. Police say Bond had a handgun while he was stopped.

Additional charges are expected after the case is reviewed. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.

