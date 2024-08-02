IMPD makes arrest in Tuesday shooting that killed 16-year-old boy

18-year-old Jakari Bibbs was arrested Thursday for reckless homicide and pointing a firearm in the death of Nathaniel Labissiere, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in a Tuesday shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy on the city’s west side.

18-year-old Jakari Bibbs was arrested Thursday for reckless homicide and pointing a firearm in the death of Nathaniel Labissiere, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Bibbs is accused of shooting Labissiere, a student at Ben Davis High School, in the 4400 block of Braemar Drive. That’s in a residential area near West 46th Street, just outside the I-465 loop.

“Homicide detectives spoke to multiple cooperative witnesses. Information obtained from these witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, led detectives to Bibbs as a potential suspect in this case,” IMPD said.

Later on Tuesday, investigators obtained Bibbs’ location, got a search warrant, and found a gun and other evidence, according to IMPD.

Bibbs was interviewed by detectives that evening but was released pending further investigation.

Investigators continued to work on the case and obtained enough evidence to arrest Bibbs for Labissiere’s murder.

Police tracked Bibbs to the 5000 block of West 71st Street, just west of Georgetown Road on the city’s northwest side, and took him into custody.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Administrators at Ben Davis High School declined News 8’s request for comment.