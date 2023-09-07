IMPD makes multiple arrests in 3 gun-related crimes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says multiple arrests were made on Wednesday from three separate gun-related crimes around the city.

The first incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 2700 block of Boulevard Place. Officers responded to a report of a person shot and located a 60-year-old man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Aaron Gordy, 37, was identified as a suspect and was arrested for his accused role in connection with the shooting.

Police did not provide the identity of the man or his condition.

The second incident was a robbery that took place Wednesday afternoon in the 7600 block of Wyckford Court. IMPD Southwest District officers were following the leads of two possible suspects for their alleged involvement. Edward Brewington, 18, and Zyarous Ray, 18, were located by police and arrested for robbery. Officers say they recovered a handgun, a machinegun conversion device, and narcotics.

The third incident was a robbery with two people shot in the 2500 block of North Shadlean Avenue on Aug. 20. Officers say they located a 37-year-old man at a motel who told police he was a victim of a robbery. A 15-year-old with a gunshot wound and a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound were located a few blocks away.

Detectives say they believe three juveniles, including the two juveniles who were shot, robbed the 37-year-old man, firing shots that resulted in the two juveniles being struck by gunfire. Police identified the three suspects involved and issued search warrants on Wednesday, recovering five guns.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for armed robbery, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and dangerous possession of a firearm.

Police did not provide the identity of the juveniles involved.

IMPD says the booking photo for Gordy is not releasable as of Thursday afternoon.