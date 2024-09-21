IMPD makes new round of spinning arrests

The inside of a vehicle impounded by IMPD on Friday, Sept. 20. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second weekend in a row, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made several arrests for spinning. The department is cracking down on these street takeovers, which is when drivers block traffic and do stunts in the street.

Nine people were charged in connection with a spinning incident in the early morning hours of Sept. 17. Some of the involved individuals threw rocks, bottles, and baseball bats at the officers as they tried to break up the gathering.

Last night, IMPD officers proactively towed cars, made arrests, and ended the reckless driving behavior of spinning (street takeovers). Your safety—and the safety of our community—comes first! #IMPD #ZeroTolerance #SafeRoads pic.twitter.com/cdw5LLQzfJ — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 21, 2024

🚨 Reckless Driving Won't Be Tolerated 🚨 IMPD is taking action to address the rise in reckless driving and street takeovers. If you participate in these illegal activities, you will be held accountable for endangering yourself and others. pic.twitter.com/gSgXXsUOPu — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 21, 2024

