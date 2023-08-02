IMPD makes second arrest in July homicide investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a July homicide on the city’s near north side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Adrian Bond Jr, 18, was arrested for his accused role in the killing of 19-year-old Elijah Martin, who was found shot in the 3300 block of North Meridian Street on July 12.

Bond was arrested for felony and murder.

Jeremiah Shanks, 19, was arrested in July for his accused role of killing Martin during a robbery. He is being preliminary charged with robbery and homicide.

Shanks’ trial hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.