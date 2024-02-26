IMPD: Male found dead with trauma injuries near Little Eagle Creek

Lights on top of a police vehicle. Indianapolis police say a male was found dead with trauma injuries near a west side neighborhood by Little Eagle Creek. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a male was found dead with trauma injuries early Monday morning near a residential area by Little Eagle Creek on the west side.

The name and age of the male hasn’t been released.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of North Tibbs Avenue near Kirkbride Way around 12:54 a.m. Monday to check on a downed person. That’s in a business and residential area by Mt. Jackson Cemetery and Little Eagle Creek on the west side.

When they arrived, they found the male outside a home with “injuries consistent with trauma.” Medical services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what happened to the male and determine any potential suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.