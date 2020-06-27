IMPD: Man arrested after driving 117 mph in 45 mph zone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested after driving more than 70 mph over the posted speed limit on the city’s near northwest side Friday afternoon, police say.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report, Edward Woods, 28, was arrested after he allegedly drove 117 mph down West 38th Street just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Woods was seen Friday by an IMPD officer driving in the area of 1600 West 38th. The officer said in the report Woods was driving above the speed limit and then stationary radar confirmed his speed was 117 mph. That’s 72 mph over the posted speed limit of 45 mph.

The report indicated Woods was arrested for reckless driving and speeding.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.