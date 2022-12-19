Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested after involvement with weekend shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Sunday after his alleged involvement in a weekend shooting, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday.

DeShaun Ford, 23, was arrested Sunday on one count of battery with a deadly weapon, one count of burglary, and one count of possession of marijuana.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 10000 block of Catalina Drive on a report of a person shot. That’s on the city’s east side.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD detectives began investigating and found Ford was a person of interest.

Ford was arrested and is at the Marion County Jail.

IMPD asks anyone with information on this incident to call the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.