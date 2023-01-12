Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for December murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man 10 days before Christmas on the city’s east side.

Antonio Johnson, of Gary, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 37-year-old Melvin Hall Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

On Dec. 15, officers responding to a report of a person shot found Hall dead inside a car near the intersection of East 24th Street and Kitley Avenue. That’s about 1 mile west of I-70.

“During the investigation, IMPD homicide detectives identified a person of interest. Detectives submitted the probable cause affidavit to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, which filed murder charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest,” IMPD said in a statement Wednesday.

Johnson was taken into custody with help from the IMPD U.S. Marshals Liasion Unit and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or if the two men knew each other.

Johnson has an initial court appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.