Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests suspect in Wednesday gas station shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The suspect in a Wednesday afternoon gas station shooting has been taken into custody, Indianapolis police said.

Officers located 24-year-old Devontai Terrell at an apartment in the 10000 block of Stonybrook Circle. That’s an address within the Brookview Apartments near 10th Street and Mitthoefer Road on the city’s east side.

“With the assistance of SWAT, Terrell was taken into custody without further incident. He was preliminarily arrested for aggravated battery for his alleged role in the shooting,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD responded to a shooting at the BP gas station at 4949 E. Thompson Rd. and found a wounded man near the entrance to the convenience store. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe Terrell shot the man after an argument and then ran from the scene. IMPD did not say if the two men knew each other.

Online jail records show Terrell was being held Thursday at the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of battery and aggravated battery.

A booking photo was not immediately available.