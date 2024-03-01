IMPD: Man arrested for north west side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 27-year-old man on Thursday for his accused role in a north west side homicide.

Alexander Cross was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder after 40-year-old Randy White was found shot to death on Tuesday, according to a release.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of South Belmont Avenue. That’s next to Indianapolis Public Schools’ George Washington High School.

White was found with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police say.

Evidence and witnesses led police to identify Cross as the alleged suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail at David.Miller2@indy.gov