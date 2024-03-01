IMPD: Man arrested for northwest side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 27-year-old man on Thursday for his accused role in a northwest side homicide.

Alexander Cross was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder after 40-year-old Randy White was found shot to death on Tuesday, according to a news release issued Friday morning from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Cross’s jail booking photo was not available Friday morning, IMPD says.

Police were called shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of South Belmont Avenue. That’s next to Indianapolis Public Schools’ George Washington High School.

White was found with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police say.

Evidence and witnesses led police to identify Cross as the alleged suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective David Miller at 317-327-3475 or e-mail at david.miller2@indy.gov.