IMPD: Man arrested for September 2022 homicide

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/Thomas Majors Jr.)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a homicide that happened in Sept. 2022, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says they received a call about a person shot just after midnight on June 27, 2022 in the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Gregory Ware, 28, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and died in Sept. 2022 due to his injuries. His death was confirmed as a homicide by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

After further investigation, IMPD arrested 29-year-old Thomas Majors Jr. on Tuesday for attempted murder. Police say he was also connected with a separate incident that happened the previous week.

