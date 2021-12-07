Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for shooting son’s football coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man has been arrested after shooting his son’s football coach, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said that on Nov. 22, around 2 a.m., officers were called to the 3600 block of North Chester Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers located a 36-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the IU Health Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that on Saturday, Dec. 4, Cameron Parks, 43, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officers stated that Parks had previously gotten into a disturbance with the victim. The victim, police said, coached Parks’ son in football.

Parks faces a number of preliminary charges: