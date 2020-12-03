IMPD: Man arrested for woman’s murder on north side

19-year-old Brenan Mosley is charged with murder and criminal confinement.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a woman on Sunday night.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Brenan Mosley on Wednesday. Mosley faces preliminary charges of murder and criminal confinement.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8800 block of Westfield Blvd. around 8:24 p.m. on November 29.

When IMPD arrived on the scene, they found a female and a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene while the male was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim once next-of-kin have been notified.

IMPD asks anyone with information related to the shooting to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.