IMPD: Man arrested in 54-year-old woman’s death

John Moreno was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged role in the Feb. 7 death of 54-year-old Donna Hawes. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder in the death of a 54-year-old woman.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested John Moreno, 27, on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Feb. 7 death of Donna Hawes.

Hawes was found dead in the 1000 block of Hardin Boulevard on Feb. 7 after officers were called to the area around 1 p.m. on reports of a death investigation. When IMPD officers arrived to the scene they found Hawes unresponsive and suffering from apparent trauma.

IMPD homicide detectives later identified Moreno as a suspect. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

Moreno is in custody without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to online court records.

Anyone with information about the death of Hawes is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.