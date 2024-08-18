IMPD: Man barricaded himself in car, pointed gun at officers while overdosing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken into custody on the city’s east side Saturday after barricading himself in a car and pointing a gun at Indianapolis police officers while overdosing.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 they were called to East 34th Street near North Butler Avenue and Mass Avenue. Officers found the man barricaded in a car actively having an overdose. That’s when officers say he pointed a gun at them. Officers found shell casings in the car, but no officers were shot. IMPD Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) was called to the scene, and the man was later taken to the hospital.

Investigators say another man was in the car at some point, but he left the scene. It’s not clear how he was involved.