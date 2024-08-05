IMPD: Man critically wounded in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An overnight shooting left a man wounded on the near west side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after 1 a.m. Monday to a possible person shot on West Michigan Street near Concord Street. That’s a residential area just east of Tibbs Avenue.

Police arrived and found a man shot on the porch of a home, officers at the scene told News 8.

Medics took the man to Eskenazi Health. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

IMPD says the owners of the house are cooperating with investigators.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.