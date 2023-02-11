Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man dead after shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched just after 5:30 p.m. to a person shot in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue in a residential neighborhood.

Upon arrival, police located a man with injuries that consisted of a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

An IMPD officer at the scene told News 8 they believe the shooting was a domestic incident involving two men outside the residence.

IMPD Public Information Office Sgt. Genae Cook, said, “This is a tragic situation where we have to remind everybody conflict resolution. We got to talk through things. The solution to any problem is not a weapon. The solution to the problem are words or to walk away.”

Those that are involved have been detained, according to police.

The Marion County Coroner’s Officer will release the deceased man’s name once their family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.