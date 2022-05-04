Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man dies after found shot at gas station, convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after he was found shot Tuesday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the city’s near-east side, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1856 N. Rural St. That’s the address of a Citgo gas station and convenience store at the intersection with East Brookside Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died shortly after his arrival, police say.

IMPD released no further information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and his cause of death, IMPD said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or at ryan.clark@indy.gov.