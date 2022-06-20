Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man dies days after shooting at east side hotel

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated police lights in front of a strip of crime scene tape. (WISH Photo)
by: Amani Gates
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday at an Indianapolis hospital, several days after being shot at an east side hotel.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the Country Hearth Hotel at 8850 E. 21st St. near I-70.

Officers arrived and found 46-year-old Elexis Washington, who had been shot.

Washington was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. He died Monday as a result of his injuries.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not released an exact manner and cause of death.

Detectives have spoken to witnesses at the scene and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dustin Keedy at 317-327-3475 or email Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.

