Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man dies following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being shot early Monday morning on the city’s north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man in a grassy area with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died that same day.

Police didn’t say what led up to the shooting take the place, how many people were involved, or the identity of the man who died.

Anyone with more information about the shooting should contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.