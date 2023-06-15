IMPD: Man dies in east side shooting

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a fatal shooting near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue in Indianapolis on June 15, 2023. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for suspects and answers after a Thursday morning shoot left a man dead on the city’s east side.

Just before 4 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Spencer Avenue. That’s a neighborhood at the intersection of East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue, just south of I-70.

Police entered the home and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the man’s name after his family members have been notified.

Investigators have not identified any suspects and are asking people in the neighborhood to reach out and share any information they might have.

“We lean heavy on our community in times like these because it takes us all to ensure that our community can remain safe and be safe for everyone,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said.

People are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.