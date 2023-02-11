Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man dies in hit-and-run after car swerves onto sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run Saturday evening on the city’s near north side and his death was being investigated as a homicide, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck at West 16th Street at Capitol Avenue and located a man just east of the intersection. The hit-and-run happened next to the construction of the new Indiana Health Methodist Hospital.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information leads detectives to believe a vehicle which was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes intentionally swerved up onto the sidewalk and struck an adult male before returning to the westbound lanes and fleeing the scene,” IMPD said in a statement late Saturday.

The name of the man has not been released and police have not identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail.