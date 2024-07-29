IMPD: Man dies in shooting at apartment complex

A man was found shot early Monday morning at an apartment building near 42nd Street and Sherman Drive. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Indianapolis police said. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Monday morning after he was found shot at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis police said.

Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a person down in the 4100 block of Meadows Lane. That’s the address of an apartment building just west of 42nd Street and Sherman Drive.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased, IMPD said in a release.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating but have not said what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any possible suspects.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family is notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.