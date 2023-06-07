IMPD: Man dies in shooting at east side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Tuesday night on the city’s east side.

A few minutes before midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting at the Reserves at Warren Park. That’s an apartment complex on 10th Street near Post Road.

Police arrived and found a man dead in a hallway. The man did not live at the apartment complex and IMPD did not say how he ended up there.

Investigators believe the shooting was intentional and the man was targeted, but they did not provide any details on a possible relationship between the two.

No arrests have been made and p[olice have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Winter@Indy.gov.