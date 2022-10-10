Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man found dead in residential area on city’s south side

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives are conducting an investigation after finding a man dead Monday afternoon on the south side of town.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a person down around noon Monday at the 1600 block of  East Troy Avenue. That’s in a residential area just east of the I-65 overpass.

When police arrived, they say the man was dead at the scene and had injuries consistent with trauma.

Investigators did not provide the identity of the man, or his exact cause of death. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. 

