Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man found injured downtown in August has died; coroner rules case as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found bleeding with head injuries in August has died of his injuries, and Indianapolis police said Tuesday that his death was determined to be a homicide on Friday.

Dennis Stombaugh died Friday of his injuries. A news release issued Tuesday night from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not give Stombaugh’s age.

IMPD officers from the downtown district were called to check his welfare about 8:15 p.m. Aug. 27 at North Delaware and East North streets. That’s a commercial area northeast of the Minton-Capehart Federal Building.

Stombaugh spoke to officers despite his injuries. Beech Grove medics took him to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Homicide detectives began working on the case on Wednesday, the release says. An autopsy determined the death as a homicide.

The release did not include any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD homicide Detective Daniel Smith at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at daniel.smith@indy.gov.