IMPD: Man found shot outside gas station on near north side

Indianapolis police were called just after 2 a.m. Monday to a BP gas station on the city's near north side and found a man who had been shot. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting early Monday morning on the near north side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the BP gas station at at 29th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, just west of I-65.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg outside the front door of the gas station.

IMPD says investigators found a number of shell casings at the scene but it’s not clear how many times the man was shot.

Investigators aren’t sure where or when the shooting happened and no arrests have been made.