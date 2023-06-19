Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Man in serious condition after northeast side shooting

(WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in serious condition after a shooting on the city’s northeast side, police say.

At 6:50 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and Windsor Drive. Upon arriving to the scene, officers located an adult man in a white pickup truck with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition

Investigators have not made the man’s identity available at this time and no suspect information has been released.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Family suing San Diego cemetery...
National News /
Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between...
National News /
Longtime AP State Department reporter...
National News /
At least 6 killed, dozens...
National News /
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties,...
National News /
WISH-TV reporter Camila Fernandez delivers...
Local News /
13-year-old bicyclist in critical condition...
Crime Watch 8 /
Parking lot party shooting leaves...
National News /