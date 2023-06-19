IMPD: Man in serious condition after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in serious condition after a shooting on the city’s northeast side, police say.

At 6:50 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and Windsor Drive. Upon arriving to the scene, officers located an adult man in a white pickup truck with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition

Investigators have not made the man’s identity available at this time and no suspect information has been released.