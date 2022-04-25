Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man killed in east side shooting

Crime scene tape at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on April 25, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday following an early morning shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called just before 5:30 a.m. to a home on North Gray Street, not far from the intersection of North Rural and Washington Streets, and found a man inside the residence who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive, says IMPD.

Police have not identified the man who was shot or any possible suspects.