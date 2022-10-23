Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man shot and killed on northeast side of Indianapolis

(WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. When police arrived there was a male in his 50s with multiple injuries consistent to gunshot wounds inside his home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were receiving calls from witnesses prior to arriving with additional information regarding the shooting. Homicide detectives are following up with witnesses in the area in regards to a suspect.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

