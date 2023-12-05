IMPD: Man shot in head on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot in the head on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Around 2:15 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting on Fall Creek Parkway near 46th Street and Binford Boulevard.

IMPD says two men were driving when they saw a group of people loading up guns and tried to intervene. Someone in the group fired shots at the men, striking one of them in the head.

Officers at the scene described the man’s injury as “minor.”

Police are looking for two or three people involved in the crime.

IMPD did not share any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers with any tips.