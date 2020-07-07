IMPD: Man shot inside Broad Ripple apartment near Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is recovering after police say he was shot inside a Broad Ripple apartment near the Monon Trail.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday night: a person shot on the Monon Trail, near 61st & Carvel in Broad Ripple.

“My husband said he heard gunshots,” Katy Kinder, who lives nearby, told News 8.

Charlie Wessel saw police in the area and asked somebody what happened.

“She informed me that a man showed up bloody on the Monon Trail and had been shot, and was asking for help,” Wessel, who is a neighbor, told News 8.

It turns out, that man was the nephew of Wessel’s neighbor. Wessel told News 8 that both men were home at the apartment, Monday night, when “people had broken into his doors, and busted the door open, started shooting up the apartment.”

Indianapolis metropolitan police confirmed two men went into the victim’s apartment with guns, and one of them started shooting.

Wessel said his neighbor’s nephew climbed out of a first floor window to safety after he was shot. IMPD also confirms that detail.

“Oh my gosh, it was crazy,” Kinder said. “Nothing like that has ever happened over here before.”

IMPD said a woman who was also inside followed the man out of the same first floor window and got cut.

News 8 asked Wessel if he thinks his neighbor was shot at random, or if he thinks his neighbor was targeted.

“That was a main question that I had,” Wessel said. “I even kind of asked the police officer. I’m not sure.”

Wessel doesn’t feel like he needs to move, but he’s thinking about making some changes.

“Do I need a security system on my apartment now? Do I need to put something on my windows? Do I need to just make sure my door is locked?” Wessel asked.

Wessel told News 8 he is keeping his neighbors in prayer as police search for the two armed men.

“I do hope they’re caught. I hope they’re brought to justice,” Wessel explained.

Police said the victim is stable.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 800-222-TIPS.