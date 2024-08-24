IMPD: Man shot, killed during disturbance on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died following a shooting that occurred Friday night during a disturbance on the city’s near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of East 34th Street just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was initially reported to be in critical condition but died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

IMPD told News 8 that there was a disturbance inside the home, and when officers arrived, they had to force their way through a crowd to reach the man who had been shot.

Police believe 20-30 people at the scene may have seen what happened. Detectives are interviewing one possible witness. According to a release, no suspects have been taken into custody, and no one has been detained in connection with the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner’s Officer will release the name of the victim once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michal Dinnsen at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Michal.Dinnsen@indy.gov