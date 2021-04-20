Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man shot on east side has died, may be case of self-defense

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was shot early Saturday morning and taken to an area hospital has died, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the 7800 block of Pendoscot Drive at 2:36 a.m. Saturday and found William Burnett, 40, with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. A woman was detained at the scene and eventually released, police say.

Burnett was taken to an area hospital, where IMPD says he died on Monday. Police believe this could be a case of self-defense and the exact cause of death has not been determined.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is now handling the case.

Anyone with information about the case should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.