IMPD: Man shot while walking to gas station; second man found dead in car, suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man was shot while walking to a gas station and another man was found dead inside a car on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of West Washington Street. That’s located at Philips 66 gas station at the intersection of West Washington Street and Holt Road.

Police arrived and found a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

IMPD says the man told officers he was walking toward the gas station when he was shot.

After further investigation, police found another man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle close by in the 3700 block of Rockville Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death and release the man’s identity once his family is notified.

IMPD believes the two shootings are in connection to one another. Homicide Investigators responded to the scene and identified 58-year-old Jerome Booth as a suspect. Booth was arrested for murder at the scene.

Information was not provided on what led to the arrest of Booth.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.