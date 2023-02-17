Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man, woman killed in south side shooting; person of interest shoots himself

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman are dead after a shooting Friday on the city’s south side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just after midnight in the 7200 block of Wellwood Drive. That’s in a residential area near the intersection of West Southport Road.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman inside a home with gunshot wounds. When medical aid arrived, police say both the man and woman had already died at the scene. Police believe this was not a random act.

After further investigation, police found a man around 2:30 a.m. on Friday in the 3200 block of South McClure Street. Police say the man shot himself once officers approached him.

Police believe the man was a possible suspect involved in the fatal shooting of the man and woman. He was taken to a local hospital in what police described as a “grave condition.”

Police say there is no active threat to the community. Both shootings remain under investigation. Police say anyone with more information should contact Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.