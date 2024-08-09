IMPD: Man’s body found 2 days earlier was a homicide

A view of the 3400 block of North Central Avenue in June 2024 in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man’s body found Wednesday on the near-north side of Indianapolis has been ruled a homicide, Indianapolis police said Friday.

The man’s identity has not been shared publicly.

The body was reported to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shortly before 12:45 p.m. Wednesday near the five-point intersection of East 34th Street, Fairfield Avenue and North Central Avenue. That’s in an area with churches, apartments, schools and businesses.

The man had been shot, police later learned.

A brief to news media from IMPD on Friday did not say where the body was found in the 3400 block of North Central Avenue.

Details were few from police, but they said the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death, and release the man’s name once his next-of-kin have been told.

A police report on the call was not available Friday afternoon from IMPD’s online system.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective David Miller at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at david.miller2@indy.gov.