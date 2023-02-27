Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man’s death after beating ruled homicide

Police lights atop a patrol car illuminate a strip of crime scene tape at a generic crime scene. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found last week with trauma injuries on the city’s near-north side has been ruled a homicide, Indianapolis police said.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were called to a report of a person beaten near West 22nd and North Illinois Streets. That’s an intersection just west of Meridian Street near Fall Creek, a few blocks north of IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Officers arrived and found an unconscious man who was later identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as 44-year-old Michael Boyer.

According to IMPD, medics at the scene believed Boyer was unconscious because he was drunk.

Boyer was taken to Methodist Hospital, where medical workers discovered trauma injuries on his body.

Aggravated assault detectives opened an investigation. During this time, a person identified himself to officers and spoke with detectives claiming responsibility for the man’s injuries, IMPD said in a release Monday.

He was released pending further investigation and a review by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Boyer died on Sunday, likely due to trauma he received on Feb. 20, according to IMPD.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office released Boyer’s name on Monday but did not share a cause or manner of death.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective David Miller by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at David.Miller2@indy.gov.