IMPD: May death of 16-month-old considered homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The May 31 death of a 16-month-old girl on the city’s northeast side is being treated as a homicide, according to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were sent on a child welfare check about 12:35 a.m. Friday, May 31, in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive. That’s in an apartment complex southwest of East 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

On that day, police said they were investigating the death of Zaria Box but were awaiting a cause and manner of death from the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

According to a June 5 listing from IMPD of 2019 Indianapolis homicide investigations, the cause of death for Box was blunt force and manner of death homicide.

The case on June 5 was listed as unsolved.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for additional information.