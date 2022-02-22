Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Men stole vape merchandise, threatened to shoot gas station clerk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for two men accused of threatening to shoot a gas station clerk while stealing vape merchandise.

IMPD says the robbery occurred before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the BP gas station at 2065 E. Raymond St.

Police say the men threatened the clerk when he told them to stop stealing.

They are described as white males, one wearing a gray stocking cap and a black jacket, the other wearing a blue “Champion” hoodie, blue jeans and yellow shoes.

They left the scene in a blue Dodge vehicle.

If you know who they are, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.