IMPD: Meridian Street closed during rush hour after 2 hurt in shootout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meridian Street and Central Avenue near Fall Creek Parkway were closed during the Wednesday afternoon rush hour when two people were hurt in a shootout, Indianapolis police say.

Two shootings were reported within minutes of one another just a few blocks apart. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shootings are related.

IMPD said in a notification at 6:10 p.m., “Preliminarily, detectives believe the incident involved an exchange of gunfire between the two individuals who were shot. It is not clear if they were in the vehicles or out of the vehicles they were driving at the time of the shooting. Detectives do not believe any other individuals were involved in the incident and they are not looking for anyone. Detectives also believe there were no third parties injured as a result of the incident.”

Police have released no names, or publicly shared what may have led to the shooting.

Gunshots damaged the vehicles of the two people shot. A third vehicle may have hit one of the two vehicles with the people shot, police say.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD responded to a person shot at 27th and Meridian streets. That person was stable. As a result, Meridian Street was closed from Fall Creek Parkway to 28th Street, IMPD says.

At 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to another person shot at 29th Street and Central Avenue. That’s just a few blocks east of the Meridian Street shooting. That person was in critical condition. Central Avenue was closed between 28th and 29th streets.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD aggravated assault unit at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.