Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Missing 4-year-old girl, mother found safe

LATEST: IMPD said Tuesday afternoon that 4-year-old Gemma Hadler and her mother, 36-year-old Brandi Hadler, were found safe and they are not seeking the location of anyone else in this incident.

On Monday evening, IMPD located 37-year-old Shane Reynolds.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing girl.

IMPD is searching for 4-year-old Gemma Hadler who was last seen on Wednesday with her mother, Brandi Hadler, 36, and Shane Reynolds, 37. They are believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door vehicle with an Indiana license plate number reading NKI807.

Gemma Hadler is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, and 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brandi Hadler and Reynolds are known to frequent the south side of Indianapolis.

There is information that leads detectives to believe the child may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Shane Reynolds, 37 (Provided Photo Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department) Brandi Hadler, 36 (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)