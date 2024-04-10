IMPD: Mom, boyfriend arrested after 5-year-old girl dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother has been arrested in connection with the murder of her 5-year-old girl after she was found malnourished on Tuesday and later died at a hospital, Indianapolis police said Wednesday.

Kinsleigh Welty was pronounced dead at Riley Hospital for Children.

Toni Renee McClure, 29, was arrested on charges of murder, and child neglect resulting in death. Her boyfriend, Ryan Thomas Smith, 27, was arrested on a charge of child neglect resulting in death, police and jail records say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive child in the 6500 block of Denver Drive. That’s in the Valley Brook modular-home community located a few blocks east of the I-65 interchange for Kentucky Avenue on the city’s southwest side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the girl’s manner and cause of death.

At the home, Indiana Department of Child Services took custody of other children inside the home, police say.

IMPD said in a message to News 8 that the jail booking photos of McClure and Smith would be unavailable until Thursday. Online jail listed showed both were in the Marion County jail on Wednesday.

Online court records did not show formal charges for McClure of Smith on Wednesday.