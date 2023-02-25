Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Multiple officers injured after shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday evening on Indy’s near east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened in the 300 block of Poplar, near Michigan and Emerson. Multiple officers received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, but their injuries did not result from gunfire.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police did not release any information on a suspect or what led to the shooting.

No further information was immediately provided.