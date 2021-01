IMPD: Multiple people killed in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says multiple people are dead following a shooting on the city’s east side.

IMPD said officers were called to 3500 block of Adams Street around 4:45 a.m Sunday.

Police it’s currently unclear how many people were killed in the shooting.

News 8 has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.